Christmas in Chester has always been a special celebration for the small town. This year, many local businesses will be having open houses to help everyone gear up for the holiday season.

Plan to attend the celebration this Saturday, Dec. 13.

The day of fun starts at 9 when the craft show opens at the Community Center. It continues until 2 p.m.

There will be over 25 booths. Look for many of your favorite vendors and gift items: Tupperware; Doll Clothing; Crafts; Tastefully Simple; Handmade Items by Ellen Klomp; Candy Bouquets; Socks; Pampered Chef; Handmade Hot Pads, etc.; Party Lite; Metal Ornaments; Diane Photography; Pandera Jewelry; Norwex; Handmade Soaps; LeRoy Art Center; Oils; Scentsy; Chester Softball Bake Sale; Terri’s Treasures ; Jamberry Nails; Plus more!

This year’s meal will warm a person’s gullet. Chicken and wild rice and tomato basil soups will be served with a ham sandwich, desserts and beverage. It is being served from 11-1.

The Big Red Elf will be arriving at the Community Center at noon. Kids and adults can sit on Santa’s lap and ask for their favorite gift.

This Christmas celebration is sponsored by Partners in Progress and area businesses.

