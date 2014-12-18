Blue Christmas grief service

Posted on by limespringsherald

Lime Springs United Methodist Church is filling a need for many from the area. It is having a special service on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. for those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Blue Christmas gives us a safe space to grieve and remember those who are no longer with us during the joyous Christmas season.

Many people find it difficult to smile and be joyous throughout the entire holiday season; depression, pain and grief do not disappear simply because it is the holidays.

A Blue Christmas service helps us to acknowledge our pain and remind us that we are not alone in our sadness nor must we live without hope. All are welcome to join us for this reflective candlelight service.

