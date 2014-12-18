Christmas services

St. Paul’s Lutheran, Lime Springs
Dec. 17 – Advent Evening Prayer Service 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 21 – Sunday Children’s Christmas Program 6 p.m.
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Worship 7 p.m.
Saetersdal Lutheran, York
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Worship 5 p.m.
United Methodist, Lime Springs
Dec. 21 – Christmas Caroling after 10:30 a.m. worship
Dec. 21 – Blue Christmas for those grieving 5 p.m.
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Worship 6 p.m.
United Methodist, Chester
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Worship 7:30 p.m.
United Lutheran Church, Chester
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 8 p.m.
Saratoga Presbyterian Church, Saratoga
Dec. 21 – Children’s Christmas Program 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 6:30 p.m.
United Methodist, Cherry Grove
Dec. 21 – Children’s Christmas Program 10 a.m.
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Worship 8 p.m.
St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church, rural Elma
Dec. 24 – Congregational Hymn Sing and Sunday School Christmas Program 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Christmas Day Worship 10 a.m.
