By Marcie Klomp

Twenty youth have been busy praciticing for the play “The Snow Queen” since auditioning in early August.

The play, originally written by Hans Christian Andersen, made its debut 170 years ago, Dec. 21, 1844. This upated version, by Ruth Cantrell, will be performed by the talented kids of Lime Springs Children’s Theatre Troupe for the fourth grade students on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. They will also perform on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 and Dec. 20 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. It is held again at Lime Springs United Methodist Church.

Tickets will be $6.00 at the door.

Directors are Rita Roberts and Janet DeVries, with Jessica DeVries as assistant direcctor.

Theatre Troupe’s repertoire

Lime Springs Children’s Theatre Troupe has been entertaining residents for eight years. The children have performed in 17 plays. They include:

• The Best Christmas Pageant Ever—December 2006

• Girls to the Rescue—March 2007

• Legend of Sleepy Hollow—September 2007

• A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas—December 2007

• Little Women—February 2008

• Laura Ingalls Wilder: Voice in the Prairie—June 2008

• Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures—September 2008

• ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas—December 2008

• Snow White and Friends—May 2009

• Bunnicula—October 2009

• The Velveteen Rabbit—December 2010

• Alice in Wonderland—April 2011

• Beauty IS a Beast and Peggy, the Pint-Sized Pirate—April 2012

• Charlotte’s Web—January 2013

• The Wolderful Wizard of Oz—November 2013

• Holka Polka—April 2014

