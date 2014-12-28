Randall L. Richter, 63, L. Springs

Posted on by limespringsherald

Randall L. Richter, age 63, of Lime Springs, Iowa passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014 at his home with his family at his side.

Randall was born Oct. 8, 1951 in Germantown, Iowa to Lawrence and Elsbeth (Fiddelke) Richter. He was a 1969 graduate of Riceville High School, Riceville, Iowa. Following high school he attended Iowa State University at Ames, Iowa for one year, then entered the Army. While in the Army, he attained the rank of Sergeant and spent three years in Hawaii.

Following the Army he returned to Iowa State University where he graduated in 1977, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ag Business. Early in his life, he farmed with his father. In the early 1980s his brother joined him in their hog and grain operations. Over the years he has been a member of the Lime Springs American Legion Post #545, the Jaycees, served on the Crestwood School Board from 2005 to 2008, served on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Council in Lime Springs and was on the board of National Resources Conservation Service. In his spare time he enjoyed his family, reading, farming and anything regarding Iowa State University.

Randall is survived by his wife, Constance of Lime Springs; three children, Nathaniel (Erin) Richter of Mansfield, Conn., Melanie (Patrick) Lopez of Stanhope, Iowa and Mychelle (Brandon) Neuzil of Brimfield, Ill.; three grandchildren, Michael and Hazel Richter and Myra Lopez; his mother, Elsbeth Richter of Lime Springs; and two brothers, Larry (Virginia) Richter of San Antonio, Texas and Tim (Sue) Richter of Lime Springs. Randall was preceded in death by his dad, Lawrence Richter.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 30, at First Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa followed with Military Rites. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the spring. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco.

