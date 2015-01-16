It’ll be a hot time in the old town on Saturday!

Posted on by limespringsherald

Lime Springs Fire Department is trying to heat up your January! Or at least this part of January.

The firefighters, along with the auxiliary, are squeezing a whole lot of fun into a few short days, including a poker run, soup supper, silent auction, shirt sales, dance and raffles.

• The poker run is a snowmobile event that is taking place from Thursday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 18. Poker cards can be picked up at KCDs, The Dam Bar, Lime Springs City Hall or any fire/auxiliary member. They cost $10 and contain about 16 local businesses that individuals can travel to via snowmobile, but also by car if the snow does not cooperate.

The goal of the poker run is to have each business on the card stamped by the location. On Saturday night at Dam Bar or Sunday at KCDs, individuals who participated will be able to get their poker hand from designated firefighters. The top three best poker hands will receive prizes.

• Whether participating in the poker run or not, why not get some nice hot soup to warm your bones on these cold days?

There is a soup supper, boasting chili, chicken noodle and ham and bean soups for a free-will donation at Lime Springs Community Center from 4-7 p.m. There will also be other goodies to go along with the soup.

• Silent auctions are the best! You will have a large variety of items to bid on during the soup supper. Items on the short list include baskets of goodies, gift cards, bags of pet food, pizza certificates, wooden gun rack, drill, meal certificates, two—half hogs and much more!

• Also available at the community center will be Lime Springs Fire Department t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and koozies.

• Raffle tickets are being sold, as well. Two popular items on the raffle are a rifle and quilt.

The rifle is a CZ Canvasback over and under 12 gauge. Fire chief Nate Schwickerath said, “The Lime Springs Fire Department engraving is now black, and the Maltese cross on the other side is red. It looks pretty neat.”

The quilt is also pretty neat! It was made by Lime Springs firefighter Nate Widell’s bride, Kirsten, and her mother. The squares are from old t-shirts. What a great memento!

Schwickerath and his boys have been working hard on this fund-raiser, with proceeds going toward a new truck. But he admits he couldn’t do it without the help from the auxiliary and fire board members.

