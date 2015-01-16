Need stories about Herald

Posted on by limespringsherald

With Lime Springs Herald being absorbed by Times Plain Dealer, editor Marcie Klomp is planning on putting together a special section for the final issue of the newspaper on Feb. 12.

“Anybody with memories of former publishers Carl and LaVon Cassidy, Al and Eileen Evans and Barry and Sara Casebolt and current publishers Dan and Joyce Evans, please share them. Also why not let us know how long you’ve been receiving the paper?”

Memories can be called in to the office at 563-566-2687, mailed to P.O. Box 187, Lime Springs, IA 52155 or emailed to evansppc@mediacombb.net.

