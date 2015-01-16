Need stories about Herald

Posted on January 16, 2015 by limespringsherald

With Lime Springs Herald being absorbed by Times Plain Dealer, editor Marcie Klomp is planning on putting together a special section for the final issue of the newspaper on Feb. 12.

“Anybody with memories of former publishers Carl and LaVon Cassidy, Al and Eileen Evans and Barry and Sara Casebolt and current publishers Dan and Joyce Evans, please share them. Also why not let us know how long you’ve been receiving the paper?”
Memories can be called in to the office at 563-566-2687, mailed to P.O. Box 187, Lime Springs, IA 52155 or emailed to evansppc@mediacombb.net.

Filed under: Local News

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  • Image of subscription ad.

  • Calendar of Events

    B>April 19:
    Easter Egg Hunt, Lime Springs Brown Park, 10:30 a.m.
    June 3:
    Last day of school
    June 7:
    Lidtke Mill Buckwheat Pancake Day
    June 14:
    Old Settlers, Chester
    Aug. 8-10:
    Sweet Corn Days, Lime Springs